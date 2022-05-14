Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) PT Lowered to $158.00

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Cowen from $180.00 to $158.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on EA. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $169.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $158.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Electronic Arts from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $155.54.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Shares of EA opened at $124.94 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Electronic Arts has a 12-month low of $109.24 and a 12-month high of $148.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $123.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.83.

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The game software company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.63). Electronic Arts had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 18.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Electronic Arts will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. This is a boost from Electronic Arts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.64%.

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total transaction of $104,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.16, for a total transaction of $1,301,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 44,700 shares of company stock worth $5,647,859. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EA. Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 27.3% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 3,257 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 11.5% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 9,980 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 25.1% during the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 3,858 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 26.9% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 247,173 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $35,160,000 after acquiring an additional 52,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its position in Electronic Arts by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 301,982 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $42,957,000 after buying an additional 2,592 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Company Profile (Get Rating)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants vs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.