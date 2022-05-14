Element Fleet Management (OTCMKTS:ELEEF) Price Target Raised to C$13.00

Element Fleet Management (OTCMKTS:ELEEF – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by TD Securities from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.71.

Get Element Fleet Management alerts:

Shares of Element Fleet Management stock opened at $10.11 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.41 and its 200 day moving average is $9.93. Element Fleet Management has a twelve month low of $8.51 and a twelve month high of $12.11.

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company primarily in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers fleet management services comprising vehicle acquisition, financing, program management, and remarketing services to corporate, commercial, government, and public service vehicle fleets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Element Fleet Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Fleet Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.