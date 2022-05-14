Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Bought by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,536 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $2,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,790,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,879,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,363 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,322,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,300,752,000 after purchasing an additional 357,886 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,982,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,928,820,000 after purchasing an additional 470,522 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,504,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,877,000 after purchasing an additional 36,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,822,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,414,000 after purchasing an additional 289,490 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LLY traded up $0.81 during trading on Friday, hitting $291.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,337,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,662,391. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $289.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $266.38. The company has a market capitalization of $277.10 billion, a PE ratio of 43.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.27. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $193.11 and a fifty-two week high of $314.00.

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $7.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 97.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is currently 58.07%.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 139,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.79, for a total value of $43,213,795.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 105,573,810 shares in the company, valued at $32,811,284,409.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ilya Yuffa sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.45, for a total transaction of $237,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,088,551 shares of company stock valued at $307,943,730. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LLY shares. DZ Bank upgraded Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $356.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Eli Lilly and from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.56.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile (Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.