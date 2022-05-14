Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Pictet Asset Management SA

Pictet Asset Management SA trimmed its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 640,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125,957 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $177,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 59.4% during the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on LLY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $234.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $356.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $364.00 to $369.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.56.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 139,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.79, for a total transaction of $43,213,795.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 105,573,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,811,284,409.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.84, for a total transaction of $404,774.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,088,551 shares of company stock valued at $307,943,730 in the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly and stock opened at $291.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $277.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $193.11 and a fifty-two week high of $314.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $289.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $266.38.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $7.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 97.58%. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.07%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

