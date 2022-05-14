Eloro Resources (CVE:ELO) Given a C$8.00 Price Target by Haywood Securities Analysts

Haywood Securities set a C$8.00 price objective on Eloro Resources (CVE:ELO – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of ELO stock opened at C$3.45 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$4.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$4.12. Eloro Resources has a 52 week low of C$3.06 and a 52 week high of C$5.44. The company has a current ratio of 18.02, a quick ratio of 17.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of C$215.84 million and a PE ratio of -40.59.

In related news, Director Alexander Horvath bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$4.65 per share, with a total value of C$232,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 195,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$906,750. Also, Director Francis Sauve bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$4.51 per share, with a total value of C$45,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,755,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$7,917,643.25.

Eloro Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Bolivia, Peru, and Quebec. It explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, zinc, tin, bismuth, indium, and other base metal properties. The company holds 99% interest in the Iska Iska Project, a polymetallic property consisting of one mineral concession totaling 900 hectares located in Potosi Department, southern Bolivia; and 82% interest in the La Victoria, a gold-silver property that consists of 16 mineral concessions covering an area of 8,933 hectares located in the North-Central Mineral Belt of Peru.

