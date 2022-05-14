Emera Incorporated (OTCMKTS:EMRAF) Short Interest Update

Emera Incorporated (OTCMKTS:EMRAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,293,800 shares, a growth of 146.8% from the April 15th total of 929,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 266.7 days.

EMRAF has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Emera from C$65.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Emera from C$65.00 to C$69.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.50.

Get Emera alerts:

Shares of EMRAF traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,160. Emera has a 1-year low of $44.66 and a 1-year high of $52.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.94.

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Emera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.