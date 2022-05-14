Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) Shares Sold by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd lowered its holdings in Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG – Get Rating) by 39.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,590 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned approximately 0.07% of Employers worth $797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Employers by 15.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC grew its holdings in Employers by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 43,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,806,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Employers by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 98,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,072,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Employers by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 7,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Employers by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 27,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on EIG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Employers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Employers in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Employers from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood cut shares of Employers from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th.

Shares of NYSE:EIG opened at $39.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 0.10. Employers Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.23 and a twelve month high of $43.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.24.

Employers (NYSE:EIG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.21). Employers had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 13.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Employers Holdings, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 10th. This is an increase from Employers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Employers’s payout ratio is currently 31.42%.

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries. The company markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers; alternative distribution channels; and national, regional, and local trade groups and associations, as well as directly to customers.

