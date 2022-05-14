ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) Given Consensus Rating of “Sell” by Analysts

ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGYGet Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Sell” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.30.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR from €18.90 ($19.89) to €19.60 ($20.63) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR from €16.00 ($16.84) to €17.00 ($17.89) in a research note on Friday, April 29th.

OTCMKTS ENGGY traded up $0.10 on Monday, hitting $10.73. The stock had a trading volume of 22,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,075. ENAGAS S A/ADR has a 52-week low of $10.07 and a 52-week high of $12.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 3.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.02 and a 200-day moving average of $11.09.

Enagás, SA engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of gas infrastructures in Spain and internationally. The company provides gas transportation services through gas pipelines; natural gas regasification services; and operates underground storage facilities. It is involved in the operation and technical management of the basic network and secondary transportation network for natural gas.

