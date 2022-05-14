Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of GBP0.48-0.49 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.46. The company issued revenue guidance of GBP177.0-179.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $170.98 million.Endava also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.14-$2.15 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Endava from $155.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Endava from $155.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday. Citigroup lowered their price target on Endava from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Endava from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Endava from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Endava has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $154.44.

DAVA stock opened at $103.98 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $117.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.88. The stock has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.45 and a beta of 1.17. Endava has a twelve month low of $88.12 and a twelve month high of $172.41.

Endava ( NYSE:DAVA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. Endava had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 11.78%. The firm had revenue of $169.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 50.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Endava will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Endava by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Endava by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Endava by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Endava by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Endava by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 103,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,410,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. 49.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, North America, and internationally. The company offers technology and digital advisory services for payments and financial services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

