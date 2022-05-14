Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Analysts expect that Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.28 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Endeavor Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.24 and the highest is $0.32. Endeavor Group posted earnings of $0.20 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 40%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Endeavor Group will report full-year earnings of $1.58 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.39 to $1.77. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $2.03. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Endeavor Group.

Get Endeavor Group alerts:

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported 0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of 0.17 by 0.17. The company had revenue of 1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 1.36 billion. Endeavor Group had a negative net margin of 6.33% and a positive return on equity of 9.36%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EDR. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Endeavor Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group raised shares of Endeavor Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Endeavor Group from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Endeavor Group from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Endeavor Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of 34.64.

In other news, CFO Jason Lublin sold 30,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of 19.25, for a total value of 593,670.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 895,317.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Seth D. Krauss sold 4,284 shares of Endeavor Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of 19.08, for a total value of 81,738.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately 551,030.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 518,510 shares of company stock valued at $10,138,695. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EDR. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Endeavor Group by 8,134.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,184,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,326,000 after acquiring an additional 9,073,190 shares in the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Endeavor Group in the 4th quarter valued at $119,510,000. Partners Group Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of Endeavor Group in the 4th quarter valued at $85,519,000. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Endeavor Group by 135.8% in the 3rd quarter. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. now owns 4,013,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,081,000 after purchasing an additional 2,311,361 shares during the period. Finally, MIC Capital Management UK LLP acquired a new stake in Endeavor Group during the 4th quarter worth $79,676,000. 52.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Endeavor Group stock traded up 0.96 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching 19.30. 5,551,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,919,089. The firm’s fifty day moving average is 26.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is 28.76. The company has a market capitalization of $13.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,931.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Endeavor Group has a fifty-two week low of 17.42 and a fifty-two week high of 35.28.

Endeavor Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, Euroleague, and Diamond Baseball Holdings, that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Endeavor Group (EDR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.