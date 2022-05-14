Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Shares Down 6.6% on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK – Get Rating) (TSE:EDR) traded down 6.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday after BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on the stock from C$6.00 to C$5.25. The company traded as low as $3.11 and last traded at $3.12. 98,739 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 3,761,631 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.34.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from $8.50 to $8.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$7.00 to C$5.50 in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Endeavour Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.60.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EXK. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver during the second quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 104.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,124,801 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $13,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084,258 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 542.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 171,161 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 144,516 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 4.3% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 364,500 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 15,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 1.3% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 562,034 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,303,000 after acquiring an additional 7,439 shares in the last quarter. 23.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $633.77 million, a P/E ratio of 43.88 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 3.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.49.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK – Get Rating) (TSE:EDR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The mining company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. Endeavour Silver had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 3.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Endeavour Silver Corp. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

About Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK)

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Mexico and Chile. The company explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company operates two producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, such as the Guanaceví mine in Durango; and the Bolañitos mine in Guanajuato.

