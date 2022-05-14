Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Shares Purchased by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,515,540 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 279,522 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $70,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 105.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,409,244 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $274,958,000 after purchasing an additional 17,125,811 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Energy Transfer by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,719,869 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $428,417,000 after acquiring an additional 7,585,837 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Group LLC purchased a new position in Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,325,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Energy Transfer by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 21,857,533 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $179,888,000 after acquiring an additional 4,878,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Energy Transfer by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 58,239,837 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $479,314,000 after acquiring an additional 4,108,420 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

ET opened at $11.05 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.14. Energy Transfer LP has a 1 year low of $7.96 and a 1 year high of $12.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.10 billion, a PE ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 1.93.

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.12. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The business had revenue of $20.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.24%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.47%.

In other Energy Transfer news, Director Michael K. Grimm purchased 504,600 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.21 per share, with a total value of $5,656,566.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 181,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,030,007.69. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ET shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Energy Transfer has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Energy Transfer Profile (Get Rating)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,830 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.