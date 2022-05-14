Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Shares Sold by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 35.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,041 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 5,475 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ET. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Energy Transfer by 105.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,409,244 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $274,958,000 after purchasing an additional 17,125,811 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 20.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,719,869 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $428,417,000 after acquiring an additional 7,585,837 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,325,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 21,857,533 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $179,888,000 after acquiring an additional 4,878,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 58,239,837 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $479,314,000 after acquiring an additional 4,108,420 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ET shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Energy Transfer has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

NYSE:ET opened at $11.05 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.94 and a 200-day moving average of $9.83. The company has a market capitalization of $34.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 1.93. Energy Transfer LP has a 52 week low of $7.96 and a 52 week high of $12.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.12. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The firm had revenue of $20.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.24%. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is currently 75.47%.

In related news, Director Michael K. Grimm bought 504,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.21 per share, with a total value of $5,656,566.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 181,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,030,007.69. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,830 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

