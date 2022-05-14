Enghouse Systems Limited (TSE:ENGH) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.19

Enghouse Systems Limited (TSE:ENGH – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 16th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.185 per share on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. This is a boost from Enghouse Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

Shares of TSE:ENGH opened at C$32.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$37.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$44.13. Enghouse Systems has a 52 week low of C$31.40 and a 52 week high of C$64.42. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09.

Get Enghouse Systems alerts:

In other Enghouse Systems news, Director Reid Drury sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$40.68, for a total value of C$813,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 145,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,935,212.

A number of research firms recently commented on ENGH. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Enghouse Systems from C$58.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Enghouse Systems from C$60.00 to C$50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Enghouse Systems from C$65.00 to C$55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Enghouse Systems from C$58.00 to C$47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th.

Enghouse Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Enghouse Systems Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops enterprise software solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interactive Management Group and Asset Management Group. The Interactive Management Group segment provides customer interaction software and services to facilitate remote work, enhance customer service, increase efficiency, and manage customer communications across various types of interactions, including voice, email, web chats, text, and video.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Enghouse Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enghouse Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.