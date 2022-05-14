Ensign Energy Services (OTCMKTS:ESVIF) Price Target Raised to C$5.75

Ensign Energy Services (OTCMKTS:ESVIF – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$5.50 to C$5.75 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ESVIF. Raymond James upgraded shares of Ensign Energy Services from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Ensign Energy Services from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ensign Energy Services from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$3.00 to C$4.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $4.53.

Shares of ESVIF stock opened at $3.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.04. Ensign Energy Services has a 12 month low of $0.86 and a 12 month high of $3.59.

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and services.

