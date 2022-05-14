Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.45-$0.46 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.54. The company issued revenue guidance of $324.00 million-$326.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $331.10 million.Envestnet also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.17-$2.23 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on ENV. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Envestnet from $101.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Envestnet from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Envestnet from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Envestnet from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Envestnet in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $89.57.

Get Envestnet alerts:

ENV stock traded up $2.22 on Friday, reaching $66.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 391,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 490,725. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.53. Envestnet has a 12-month low of $61.75 and a 12-month high of $85.99. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of -235.78 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Envestnet ( NYSE:ENV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.02. Envestnet had a positive return on equity of 8.83% and a negative net margin of 1.26%. The company had revenue of $321.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Envestnet will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Barry D. Cooper sold 678 shares of Envestnet stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.73, for a total value of $49,988.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew Majoros sold 400 shares of Envestnet stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total value of $30,132.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Envestnet in the first quarter worth about $1,318,000. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in Envestnet by 400.0% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 66,664 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,962,000 after purchasing an additional 53,331 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Envestnet by 3.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 442,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,925,000 after purchasing an additional 16,600 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its position in Envestnet by 2.5% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 12,374 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Envestnet by 0.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,164,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,669,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450 shares during the last quarter.

Envestnet Company Profile (Get Rating)

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Envestnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envestnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.