Enzon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENZN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Enzon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENZN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,300 shares, a growth of 191.8% from the April 15th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 130,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS ENZN remained flat at $$0.30 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,741. Enzon Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.25 and a 12-month high of $0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.34.

Get Enzon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

About Enzon Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Enzon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing drug products. The company's marketed drug product is PegIntron. It also has a marketing agreement relating to Vicineum drug. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Cranford, New Jersey.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Enzon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enzon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.