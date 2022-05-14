Equitable (NYSE:EQH) Upgraded to Positive at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) to a positive rating in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Equitable from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Equitable in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Equitable from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equitable from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Equitable from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Equitable currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $43.56.

Equitable stock opened at $27.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.45 and its 200-day moving average is $32.40. Equitable has a 1 year low of $25.73 and a 1 year high of $37.13.

Equitable ( NYSE:EQH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.15). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Equitable will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.90%.

In other news, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 8,000 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.49, for a total value of $243,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 103,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,168,032.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.54, for a total transaction of $916,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 492,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,032,154.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 157,449 shares of company stock valued at $4,958,188 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Equitable by 714.9% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Equitable in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Equitable in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Equitable in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Equitable in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000.

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

