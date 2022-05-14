Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Brilliant Earth Group, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:BRLT)

Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRLT – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group cut their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Brilliant Earth Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 10th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now anticipates that the company will earn $0.02 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.03. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Brilliant Earth Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Brilliant Earth Group from $21.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Brilliant Earth Group from $21.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Brilliant Earth Group from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brilliant Earth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Brilliant Earth Group stock opened at $4.48 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.64 and a 200-day moving average of $12.27. Brilliant Earth Group has a 1-year low of $4.46 and a 1-year high of $20.39.

Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02.

In other Brilliant Earth Group news, Chairman Eric Scott Grossberg sold 12,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.10, for a total value of $151,685.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey Chuenhong Kuo sold 56,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.22, for a total transaction of $574,926.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 206,626 shares of company stock worth $2,148,899.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brilliant Earth Group by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 105,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after buying an additional 3,883 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group in the 1st quarter worth about $1,230,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group in the 1st quarter worth about $173,000. Finally, GAM Holding AG increased its holdings in shares of Brilliant Earth Group by 89.6% in the 1st quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 1,488,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,316,000 after buying an additional 703,460 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Brilliant Earth Group, Inc engages in the design, procurement, and retail sale of diamonds, gemstones, and jewelry in the United States and internationally. Its product assortment and merchandise include a collection of diamond engagement rings, wedding and anniversary rings, gemstone rings, and fine jewelry.

