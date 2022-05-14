Equity Distribution Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:EQD) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Equity Distribution Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:EQD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,500 shares, a growth of 133.9% from the April 15th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 66,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

EQD remained flat at $$9.89 during trading on Friday. 5,222 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 175,994. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.86. Equity Distribution Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.72 and a 52 week high of $9.95.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EQD. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equity Distribution Acquisition by 174.8% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 29,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 18,700 shares in the last quarter. Crestline Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Equity Distribution Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $100,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Equity Distribution Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,949,000. Weiss Asset Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Equity Distribution Acquisition by 77.7% during the 3rd quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 1,080,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,611,000 after purchasing an additional 472,550 shares during the period. Finally, Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA boosted its stake in shares of Equity Distribution Acquisition by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA now owns 178,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 71,200 shares during the period. 75.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equity Distribution Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Equity Distribution Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

