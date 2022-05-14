Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO) Shares Down 4.6%

Shares of Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO – Get Rating) dropped 4.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.26 and last traded at $10.40. Approximately 1,514 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 75,816 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.90.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ero Copper in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

The firm has a market cap of $956.44 million, a P/E ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.79.

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. It engages in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the MCSA Mining Complex located within the CuraÃ§Ã¡ Valley, northeastern Bahia state, as well as gold and silver byproducts.

