Ethereum Push Notification Service Trading 32.9% Lower Over Last Week (PUSH)

Ethereum Push Notification Service (PUSH) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 14th. Ethereum Push Notification Service has a total market capitalization of $8.53 million and approximately $611,826.00 worth of Ethereum Push Notification Service was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethereum Push Notification Service coin can currently be purchased for $0.56 or 0.00001857 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Ethereum Push Notification Service has traded 32.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003326 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001419 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001754 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $158.79 or 0.00528851 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.45 or 0.00038121 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $60,839.61 or 2.02627197 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00008545 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004706 BTC.

Ethereum Push Notification Service Profile

Ethereum Push Notification Service’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,287,926 coins. Ethereum Push Notification Service’s official Twitter account is @epnsproject

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Push Notification Service is a decentralized notifications protocol that enables wallet addresses to receive notifications in a platform-agnostic fashion from both decentralized and centralized carriers. It also explores and describes the theory and technical aspects of the protocol/platform and the game theory that the protocol utilizes to ensure incentives for good actors in the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Ethereum Push Notification Service

