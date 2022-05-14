Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 848 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HD. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 173.1% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 71 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 111.1% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 95 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 83.3% during the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total value of $156,139.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HD traded up $6.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $296.03. 3,917,115 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,883,236. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $310.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $353.90. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $280.63 and a 52-week high of $420.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $305.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.97.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.01. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 2,082.76%. The firm had revenue of $35.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.97%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $410.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $455.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $448.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $385.26.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

