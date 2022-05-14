Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. Buys 77 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,245 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UNH. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 34,268,409 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,390,353,000 after purchasing an additional 149,756 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 49,050.0% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,517,624 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,590,000 after purchasing an additional 15,486,052 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,428,205 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,011,601,000 after purchasing an additional 317,683 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,752,493 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,810,689,000 after purchasing an additional 172,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,835,603 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,452,425,000 after purchasing an additional 142,366 shares during the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.72, for a total value of $2,383,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Paul R. Garcia purchased 2,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $464.97 per share, with a total value of $997,825.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 18,000 shares of company stock worth $8,776,840 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on UNH shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $565.00 to $613.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $570.00 to $577.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Barclays raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $495.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Raymond James raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $540.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $550.17.

Shares of UNH stock traded up $6.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $485.40. The stock had a trading volume of 2,442,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,366,014. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $383.12 and a one year high of $553.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $511.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $484.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $455.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.57, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.83.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.38 by $0.11. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 24.74% and a net margin of 5.86%. The firm had revenue of $80.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th were issued a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 11th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.75%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

