Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. Has $12.21 Million Stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 226,663 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares during the period. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 2.4% of Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $12,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wintrust Investments LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 4,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 49,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 3,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. raised its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. now owns 40,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 111,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,017,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.99. 23,690,881 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,432,395. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.83. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.68 and a fifty-two week high of $55.00.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.073 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 2nd.

