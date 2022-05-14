Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. Invests $2.23 Million in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 27,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,228,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. MD Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 218.5% during the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 146.4% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Corp IN boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSV traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $77.21. The stock had a trading volume of 6,864,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,036,506. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.67 and a fifty-two week high of $82.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.69 and a 200-day moving average of $79.55.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

