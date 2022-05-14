Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. Invests $232,000 in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,567,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,639,900,000 after purchasing an additional 49,786 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,004,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,448,046,000 after purchasing an additional 168,085 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,070,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,103,482,000 after purchasing an additional 721,439 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,788,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $919,189,000 after acquiring an additional 13,127 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,220,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $810,254,000 after acquiring an additional 407,276 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CAT traded up $1.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $204.33. The stock had a trading volume of 2,318,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,750,838. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $179.67 and a 12 month high of $246.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $108.98 billion, a PE ratio of 17.13, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $217.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $209.22.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.28. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 35.10%. The firm had revenue of $13.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 25th will be given a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 22nd. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 37.22%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CAT. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $270.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $215.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $250.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.20.

In related news, Director David Maclennan purchased 600 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $219.82 per share, for a total transaction of $131,892.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,480 shares in the company, valued at $545,153.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 674 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.11, for a total transaction of $136,896.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,850 shares of company stock valued at $11,087,916. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

