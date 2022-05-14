Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $806.01 Million

Equities research analysts expect Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating) to report sales of $806.01 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Euronet Worldwide’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $815.44 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $789.10 million. Euronet Worldwide posted sales of $714.70 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Euronet Worldwide will report full year sales of $3.42 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.25 billion to $3.65 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $4.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.88 billion to $4.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Euronet Worldwide.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.03). Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 14.04%. The company had revenue of $718.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $726.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $163.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $164.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Euronet Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.33.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 1,794.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 322 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Carroll Investors Inc acquired a new position in Euronet Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in Euronet Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 42.1% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 405 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James Reed Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Euronet Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EEFT traded up $5.27 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $115.52. The stock had a trading volume of 361,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,895. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $125.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.76. The company has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.44 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Euronet Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $96.30 and a fifty-two week high of $159.32.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, agents, retailers, merchants, content providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

