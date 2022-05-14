European Opportunities Trust (LON:EOT) Shares Down 1.7%

European Opportunities Trust plc (LON:EOT – Get Rating) shares were down 1.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 673 ($8.30) and last traded at GBX 680 ($8.38). Approximately 205,200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 9% from the average daily volume of 188,145 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 692 ($8.53).

The firm has a market capitalization of £714.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 723.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.22, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

Get European Opportunities Trust alerts:

European Opportunities Trust Company Profile (LON:EOT)

Eaton Vance National Municipal Opportunities Trust’s primary investment objective is to provide current income exempt from federal income tax. Secondary investment objective is capital appreciation. The fund highlights are the potential for attractive tax-exempt income each month and a portfolio that seeks to maintain an average portfolio credit quality of investment grade.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for European Opportunities Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for European Opportunities Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.