European Opportunities Trust (LON:EOT) Shares Down 1.7%

European Opportunities Trust plc (LON:EOT – Get Rating) shares were down 1.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 673 ($8.30) and last traded at GBX 680 ($8.38). Approximately 205,200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 9% from the average daily volume of 188,145 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 692 ($8.53).
The firm has a market capitalization of £714.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 723.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.22, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20.
European Opportunities Trust Company Profile (LON:EOT)
