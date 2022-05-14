Evans Bancorp (NYSE:EVBN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Evans Bancorp (NYSE:EVBN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
NYSE:EVBN opened at $37.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.39. Evans Bancorp has a 12-month low of $35.35 and a 12-month high of $44.47.
Evans Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)
