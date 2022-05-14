Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Shares Sold by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lowered its stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,686,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 201,177 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 0.49% of Eversource Energy worth $153,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ES. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $413,000. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,375,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 94,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,590,000 after acquiring an additional 11,272 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 827,733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $75,307,000 after acquiring an additional 59,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC grew its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eversource Energy stock opened at $89.34 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $88.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $30.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.76, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.42. Eversource Energy has a 1-year low of $78.44 and a 1-year high of $94.63.

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 12.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.6375 per share. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is currently 67.82%.

ES has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Eversource Energy from $92.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Eversource Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Eversource Energy from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Eversource Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Eversource Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.75.

In other news, VP Jay S. Buth sold 725 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.97, for a total transaction of $60,153.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James W. Hunt III sold 4,444 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $399,960.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,115 shares in the company, valued at $1,450,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,374 shares of company stock worth $902,881 in the last ninety days. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

