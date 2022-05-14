Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $13.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Evolus, Inc. is a medical aesthetics company. It focuses on providing physicians and patients in aesthetic procedures and treatments. The company focuses on the self-pay aesthetic market and its lead product candidate, DWP-450, is an injectable 900 kDa purified botulinum toxin type A complex. Evolus, Inc. is based in Irvine, California. “

Get Evolus alerts:

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on EOLS. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Evolus in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Truist Financial raised Evolus from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Evolus in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays raised Evolus from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Evolus stock traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.18. 1,260,789 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 453,474. The company has a market capitalization of $738.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.14 and a beta of 2.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.47. Evolus has a 1 year low of $5.06 and a 1 year high of $14.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a current ratio of 3.51.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.24. Evolus had a negative return on equity of 80.20% and a negative net margin of 58.28%. The firm had revenue of $33.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.83 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 177.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Evolus will post -1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Crystal Muilenburg sold 6,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.73, for a total transaction of $63,196.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Moatazedi sold 37,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.73, for a total value of $369,467.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,571 shares of company stock worth $503,592 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Evolus by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Evolus by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Evolus by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 107,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Evolus by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 22,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 1,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Evolus by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 309,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after buying an additional 1,643 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.94% of the company’s stock.

Evolus Company Profile (Get Rating)

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Evolus (EOLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Evolus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.