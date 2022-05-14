Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 1,498 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,183 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares during the quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $12,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Mastercard by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,779,658 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,856,264,000 after buying an additional 259,715 shares in the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $446,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in Mastercard by 280.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 37,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 27,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its holdings in Mastercard by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 342,497 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $119,079,000 after buying an additional 22,966 shares in the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MA traded up $11.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $332.80. The company had a trading volume of 3,533,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,700,443. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $305.61 and a 52 week high of $399.92. The stock has a market cap of $323.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.63, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $349.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $352.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.59. Mastercard had a return on equity of 133.72% and a net margin of 47.70%. The business had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $420.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $360.00 to $357.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $420.76.

In related news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 1,561 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total value of $569,765.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,330 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.03, for a total value of $35,411,079.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 103,629,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,511,671,107.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 482,603 shares of company stock valued at $166,308,551. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

