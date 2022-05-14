Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 231,102 Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 231,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,997,000. Vanguard Value ETF makes up 1.6% of Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 73,176,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,097,585,000 after acquiring an additional 2,279,605 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,689,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,477,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130,032 shares during the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $144,491,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,778,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,056,771,000 after purchasing an additional 511,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $67,826,000.

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock traded up $1.84 on Friday, hitting $140.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,282,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,918,891. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $133.51 and a 52-week high of $151.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $145.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.15.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

