Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Has $19.55 Million Stock Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 43.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 8,180 shares during the period. Lam Research comprises approximately 0.9% of Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $19,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in Lam Research by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 419 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,683 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,929,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,745,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 519 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. 82.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on LRCX shares. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Lam Research from $725.00 to $575.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $583.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Lam Research from $730.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Lam Research from $627.00 to $596.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Lam Research from $650.00 to $560.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $670.90.

Lam Research stock traded up $31.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $491.92. 1,908,547 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,410,791. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $496.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $584.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.38, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $442.53 and a fifty-two week high of $731.85.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.48 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.51% and a net margin of 27.13%. Lam Research’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.49 EPS. Research analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 31.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.76%.

In other news, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.50, for a total value of $300,988.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Catherine P. Lego acquired 1,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $460.35 per share, with a total value of $799,167.60. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 49,991 shares in the company, valued at $23,013,356.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Lam Research (Get Rating)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.