Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Has $26.64 Million Stock Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 79,197 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 12,108 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms makes up about 1.3% of Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $26,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 52.7% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,124,750 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,060,059,000 after buying an additional 2,114,636 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 97.6% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,186,800 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,408,232,000 after buying an additional 2,067,705 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,584,517 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,223,752,000 after buying an additional 1,993,840 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $632,708,000. Finally, BlueSpruce Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the third quarter worth $523,687,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 476 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.44, for a total transaction of $101,121.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,272 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $486,208.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,768 shares of company stock valued at $1,858,518 over the last 90 days. 13.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FB. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $228.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $265.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. lowered shares of Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, OTR Global raised shares of Meta Platforms to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.80.

Shares of FB stock traded up $7.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $198.62. The stock had a trading volume of 24,524,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,863,792. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $207.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $268.60. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $169.00 and a 12 month high of $384.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $537.53 billion, a PE ratio of 15.02, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.37.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.06. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 28.74%. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

