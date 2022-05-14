Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,501 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,050 shares during the quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $13,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 8.5% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 237,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,784,000 after purchasing an additional 18,675 shares in the last quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.4% in the third quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 295,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,716,000 after purchasing an additional 4,017 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the third quarter worth $1,269,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NVO shares. Cowen upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Liberum Capital downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $563.50.

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S stock traded up $1.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $106.04. 1,484,426 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,515,718. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1 year low of $78.71 and a 1 year high of $122.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.77.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.09. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 72.67% and a net margin of 33.16%. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th were given a $0.741 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.1%. This is a boost from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.05%.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

