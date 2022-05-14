Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 105,268 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 36.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 180,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105,268 shares during the quarter. Novartis comprises approximately 0.8% of Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $15,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 23,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the period. Summitry LLC grew its stake in Novartis by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 35,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Novartis by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 40,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,506,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Novartis by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 132,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,615,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. grew its stake in shares of Novartis by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 11,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NVS shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 85 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Novartis from CHF 85 to CHF 88 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Novartis in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research cut Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Novartis from CHF 85 to CHF 88 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.50.

Shares of NVS stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $85.82. The company had a trading volume of 2,519,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,351,205. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.99. Novartis AG has a 52-week low of $79.09 and a 52-week high of $95.17. The stock has a market cap of $191.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.99, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $12.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.61 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 23.16% and a net margin of 46.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

