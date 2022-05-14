Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 3,646 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 21.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,619 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,646 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $9,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TMO. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at $311,726,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,861,482 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,634,850,000 after purchasing an additional 445,902 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at $237,673,000. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at $262,895,000. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at $186,145,000. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Shares of NYSE TMO traded up $15.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $541.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,375,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,562,349. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $438.72 and a 1-year high of $672.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $563.85 and its 200-day moving average is $593.15.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $7.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.20 by $1.05. The company had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.66 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 18.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 15th. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.26%.

TMO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $609.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 24th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $718.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $700.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $605.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $647.00.

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.60, for a total value of $5,456,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 183,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,048,308.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $563.95, for a total value of $845,925.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,881 shares of company stock valued at $7,637,522. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile (Get Rating)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.