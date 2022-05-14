Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 24.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,065 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $9,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 69.4% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 59.1% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. 80.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LHX has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $250.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.09.

Shares of L3Harris Technologies stock traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $236.18. The company had a trading volume of 1,046,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,078,407. The company’s 50-day moving average is $249.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $230.52. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $200.71 and a twelve month high of $279.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $45.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.76.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.13 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 13.18%. L3Harris Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.17%.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

