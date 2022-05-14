Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Posted by on May 14th, 2022

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHXGet Rating) by 24.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,065 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $9,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 69.4% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 59.1% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. 80.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LHX has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $250.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.09.

Shares of L3Harris Technologies stock traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $236.18. The company had a trading volume of 1,046,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,078,407. The company’s 50-day moving average is $249.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $230.52. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $200.71 and a twelve month high of $279.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $45.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.76.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHXGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.13 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 13.18%. L3Harris Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.17%.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Read More

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX)

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.