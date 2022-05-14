Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $113.60.

NASDAQ EXPD opened at $111.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.39. Expeditors International of Washington has a twelve month low of $94.95 and a twelve month high of $137.80.

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 42.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This is a positive change from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.58. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.43%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXPD. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 251,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,107,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 26.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after purchasing an additional 5,185 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 25.0% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 51,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,091,000 after purchasing an additional 10,222 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 42.9% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 3,068 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 54.8% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 22,864 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,724,000 after purchasing an additional 8,092 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

