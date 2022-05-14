Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Acquired by Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 51.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,196 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,457 shares during the period. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GQG Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 86.5% in the third quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 26,589,951 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,563,874,000 after acquiring an additional 12,332,190 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 12.1% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 30,346,436 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,784,977,000 after purchasing an additional 3,281,042 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5,358.3% during the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,939,258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,136,000 after buying an additional 2,885,409 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 395.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,694,084 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $158,466,000 after buying an additional 2,150,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 324.1% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,618,221 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $160,209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,928 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Shares of XOM traded up $2.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $88.86. 25,798,443 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,272,314. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.10 and a fifty-two week high of $92.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $84.70 and a 200-day moving average of $74.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $374.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.06.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.18). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 8.14%. The firm had revenue of $90.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 1st that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.37%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on XOM. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $95.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $62.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $91.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.10.

Exxon Mobil Profile (Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.