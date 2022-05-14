Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Analysts predict that Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.08 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Falcon Minerals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.04 and the highest is $0.12. Falcon Minerals posted earnings per share of ($0.03) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 366.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Falcon Minerals will report full-year earnings of $0.63 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.72. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.72. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Falcon Minerals.

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $20.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.50 million. Falcon Minerals had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 17.26%.

FLMN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Falcon Minerals from $5.40 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Falcon Minerals from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Falcon Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.44.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its stake in Falcon Minerals by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 70,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 5,935 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc raised its stake in Falcon Minerals by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in Falcon Minerals by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 497,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 56,822 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Falcon Minerals during the 4th quarter valued at $285,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Falcon Minerals during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,078,000. 74.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Falcon Minerals stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.21. 976,151 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 749,837. The company has a market capitalization of $623.30 million, a P/E ratio of 28.84 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 3.53. Falcon Minerals has a 12-month low of $4.24 and a 12-month high of $7.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.78.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is an increase from Falcon Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. Falcon Minerals’s payout ratio is 232.00%.

Falcon Minerals Corporation acquires and owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in North America. It owns interests covering approximately 256,000 gross unit acres in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk in Karnes, DeWitt, and Gonzales Counties in Texas, as well as approximately 95,000 gross unit acres in the Marcellus Shale across Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

