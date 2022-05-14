Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) Shares Bought by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) by 135.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,268 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,723 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Fate Therapeutics worth $6,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 99.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 545 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Fate Therapeutics by 1,444.4% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 556 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in Fate Therapeutics by 939.8% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Fate Therapeutics by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,444 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Fate Therapeutics by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,769 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period.

In related news, insider Yu-Waye Chu sold 4,062 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.37, for a total transaction of $143,672.94. Following the sale, the insider now owns 151,033 shares in the company, valued at $5,342,037.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Mendlein sold 31,562 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $1,105,301.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 90,624 shares of company stock worth $3,270,224. Company insiders own 18.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FATE. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Fate Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $125.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $122.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fate Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.22.

Shares of Fate Therapeutics stock opened at $24.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.23. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.49 and a 1 year high of $97.43.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $18.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.01 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 368.76% and a negative return on equity of 34.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.48) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development include FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) B-cell lymphoma, and advanced solid tumor; FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma; FT576 to treat multiple myeloma; FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; FT536 to treat solid tumors; and FT500 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors.

