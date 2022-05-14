Fear NFTs (FEAR) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $2.72 Million

Fear NFTs (FEAR) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 14th. Over the last week, Fear NFTs has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Fear NFTs has a total market capitalization of $8.31 million and $2.72 million worth of Fear NFTs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fear NFTs coin can currently be bought for about $1.27 or 0.00002812 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003377 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001420 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001742 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.87 or 0.00533854 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.14 or 0.00037682 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,970.52 or 2.09559139 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004778 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00008560 BTC.

Fear NFTs Coin Profile

Fear NFTs’ total supply is 65,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,532,157 coins. Fear NFTs’ official Twitter account is @fearnfts

Buying and Selling Fear NFTs

