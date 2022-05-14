Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Raymond James

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a $140.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 20.72% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Capital One Financial raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $150.00 to $143.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Mizuho reduced their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $142.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Federal Realty Investment Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.42.

Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust stock opened at $115.97 on Thursday. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $108.53 and a 1 year high of $140.51. The firm has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.36, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $119.31 and a 200 day moving average of $124.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Federal Realty Investment Trust ( NYSE:FRT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.81). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 26.80% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The business had revenue of $256.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRT. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 1st quarter worth $486,000. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the first quarter worth about $956,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 18.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 321,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,184,000 after buying an additional 50,300 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV raised its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 22.8% in the first quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 11,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,370,000 after buying an additional 2,088 shares during the period. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $516,000. 86.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

