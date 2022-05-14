Ferro (NYSE:FOE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ferro (NYSE:FOE – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ferro from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.33.

Ferro stock opened at $22.01 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.68. Ferro has a 52 week low of $16.63 and a 52 week high of $22.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 1.42.

Ferro ( NYSE:FOE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. Ferro had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 20.52%. The firm had revenue of $266.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.12 million. Equities analysts forecast that Ferro will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOE. Westchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ferro during the 3rd quarter valued at $24,069,000. Versor Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Ferro by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 4,118,840 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $89,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,956 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Ferro during the 4th quarter valued at $22,995,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Ferro by 2,521.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 613,782 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $13,331,000 after purchasing an additional 590,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ferro by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 2,275,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $46,281,000 after purchasing an additional 512,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.95% of the company’s stock.

Ferro Corporation produces and markets specialty materials in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas region. The company operates through two segments, Functional Coatings and Color Solutions. It offers frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses, and other specialty coatings.

