Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDHY) Shares Sold by OLD Mission Capital LLC

OLD Mission Capital LLC cut its stake in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDHY – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,443 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF were worth $555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FDHY. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF by 84.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,974,000 after purchasing an additional 24,370 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new position in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,300,000. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas boosted its holdings in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 570,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,124,000 after acquiring an additional 21,156 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 70,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,827,000 after acquiring an additional 14,088 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $515,000.

FDHY stock opened at $47.70 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.54. Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $47.57 and a 1 year high of $56.68.

