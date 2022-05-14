Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBO) Short Interest Update

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, an increase of 129.6% from the April 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

NASDAQ FITBO traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $20.38. The stock had a trading volume of 30,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,371. Fifth Third Bancorp has a one year low of $19.76 and a one year high of $28.17.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

About Fifth Third Bancorp (Get Rating)

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.