FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) Price Target Lowered to $15.00 at Credit Suisse Group

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Credit Suisse Group from $26.00 to $15.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on FIGS. Piper Sandler cut their price target on FIGS from $45.00 to $36.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Bank of America decreased their price target on FIGS from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of FIGS from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FIGS from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of FIGS in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. They set a buy rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FIGS presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.43.

FIGS stock traded down $3.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,422,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,293,822. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.21. FIGS has a twelve month low of $9.23 and a twelve month high of $50.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.33.

FIGS ( NYSE:FIGS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $110.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.33 million. FIGS had a negative net margin of 2.28% and a negative return on equity of 1.83%. The business’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that FIGS will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Thomas Tull bought 253,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.75 per share, with a total value of $5,009,330.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniella Turenshine sold 8,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.63, for a total value of $123,096.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 361,972 shares of company stock valued at $7,254,405.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of FIGS by 37.5% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,826,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,628 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of FIGS in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in FIGS in the fourth quarter worth approximately $160,000. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in FIGS in the third quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in FIGS by 1,532.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 28,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 26,522 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.56% of the company’s stock.

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, and masks. It also offers sports bras, performance leggings, tops, super-soft pima cotton tops, vests, and jackets.

