FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) Price Target Lowered to $15.00 at Credit Suisse Group

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Credit Suisse Group from $26.00 to $15.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on FIGS. Piper Sandler cut their price target on FIGS from $45.00 to $36.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Bank of America decreased their price target on FIGS from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of FIGS from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FIGS from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of FIGS in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. They set a buy rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FIGS presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.43.
FIGS stock traded down $3.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,422,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,293,822. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.21. FIGS has a twelve month low of $9.23 and a twelve month high of $50.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.33.
In other news, major shareholder Thomas Tull bought 253,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.75 per share, with a total value of $5,009,330.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniella Turenshine sold 8,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.63, for a total value of $123,096.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 361,972 shares of company stock valued at $7,254,405.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of FIGS by 37.5% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,826,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,628 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of FIGS in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in FIGS in the fourth quarter worth approximately $160,000. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in FIGS in the third quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in FIGS by 1,532.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 28,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 26,522 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.56% of the company’s stock.
FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, and masks. It also offers sports bras, performance leggings, tops, super-soft pima cotton tops, vests, and jackets.
